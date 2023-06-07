RSGC Ladies Amateur Open set to draw region’s top players

KUALA LUMPUR: The highly anticipated 46th edition of RSGC Ladies Amateur Open Championship 2023 is scheduled to take place from Aug 1 to 3, attracting 80 of the most promising female amateur golfers from Malaysia and the region. The prestigious event, held at the renowned The Royal Selangor Golf Club here will showcase the exceptional talents of these players.

The participants will vie for four prestigious trophies: the Tuanku Bahiyah Trophy (Gross Champion), the Toh Puan Norashikin Trophy (Nett Champion), the Datin Azian Trophy (Team Gross Champion), and the Clarissa Lee Trophy (Team Nett Champion). Open to amateur players with a WHS handicap of 14.3 and lower, the tournament promises thrilling competition and a platform for rising female talents.

Stella Chau, Co-Organising Chair of the RSGC Ladies Amateur Open, said: “It gives us great pleasure to once again welcome friends from across Malaysia and around the region for another edition of the RSGC Ladies Amateur Open Championship. The premier Championship establishes Kuala Lumpur as an important launch pad for rising female talents and lends to the growth of the golf game by continuing to attract the best regional female amateurs in this field.”

The 46th RSGC Ladies Amateur Open Championship 2023 main sponsors include MKH Berhad, Carlsberg Malaysia, and Bang & Olufsen. The co-sponsors are AHAM Asset Management Berhad (Affin Hwang), Ajinomoto Malaysia, Jebsen & Jessen Malaysia Sdn Bhd, and Bermaz Auto Berhad. Royal Selangor International Sdn Bhd is sponsoring the trophies, and the drinks sponsors are 100Plus (Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd), Carlsberg Malaysia, and Ajinomoto Malaysia.

Chau thanked the hole-in-one sponsors, Titoni and Bang & Olufsen. “Players have a chance to win four hole-in-one prizes, Titoni watches and Bang & Olufsen’s speaker, so I’m hoping for some excitement out there. Good luck to all the players,” she said.

Interested golfers can find more information about the Championship by visiting http://lao.thersgc.com/. The entries for the tournament will close on July 21.