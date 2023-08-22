RTG: Additional athletes maybe decided next month

KUALA LUMPUR: Any additional athletes in the Road To Gold (RTG) programme maybe be discussed in the programme evaluation committee meeting next month.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh (pix) said among the topics of discussion in the meeting include the possibility of listing athletes who have booked their slots in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

“The meeting will look into the updates including new rankings of athletes as well as listen to feedback from three former athletes in the RTG committee namely Datuk Lee Chong Wei, Datuk Mirnawan Nawawi and Datuk Nicol David.

“After the RTG meeting, there will be a media conference,” she told reporters after opening the National Sports Institute (ISN) Inspire 2023 programme here today.

Also present were Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abd Halim and ISN chief executive officer Ahmad Faedzal Md Ramli.

So far, young diver Bertrand Rhodict Lises is the first national athlete to qualify on merit to the 2024 Olympic Games after entering the final of the men’s 10 metres platform in the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, last month.

However, Bertrand is not listed in the RTG programme to hunt the country’s first gold medal in the 2024 Olympic Games.

Among the athletes listed in the RTG programme are national track cycling champion, Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang, men’s doubles world defending champions, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik as well as diving queen, Datuk Pandelela Rinong.

Meanwhile, Hannah announced the new board members of ISN, among them are former national sportswoman, Datuk Marina Chin as chairman and Medical Development Division director, Dr Mohd Azman Yacob as the representative of the Health Ministry.

Apart from Nicol, Hannah also appointed Badminton Association of Malaysia deputy president I Datuk V. Subramaniam, Eastern Region Olympic Council of Malaysia chairman Dr Tan Kah Hock and Universiti Malaya Sports and Exercise Science Faculty lecturer Dr Mohamed Nashrudin Naharudin as a member appointed by the minister.

She said all new appointments of ISN board would be capable of upholding its vision and mission in enhancing the agency as the leader of the ecosystem for high-performance sports apart from world-standard sports research and innovation.

On ‘ISN Inspire 2023’, she said the programme is the celebration of ISN’s 12th anniversary on Sept 16. -Bernama