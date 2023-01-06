RTG to consider funding cost of professional shuttlers on international circuit before Paris

KUALA LUMPUR: The Road To Gold (RTG) committee is ready to consider the request of professional badminton players, who are in the programme for funding, to participate in international tournaments in preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Head of the Malaysian contingent (CDM) to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said the matter would be deliberated at the next RTG committee meeting.

He said the committee will also coordinate all other requests submitted by players at the meeting.

“We will coordinate in the RTG meeting scheduled, I think Lee Zii Jia’s request is the same as other players.

“This matter will be decided at the RTG meeting and we will also announce what is requested by other players,” he said after a meeting with the country’s leading men’s singles shuttler Zii Jia here yesterday.

In the meantime, Hamidin who is also president of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), said all players under the RTG programme will receive equal treatment to ensure their performances are improved before going to the prestigious games.

Earlier, Hamidin met with Zii Jia to discuss his needs and preparations to compete in upcoming international tournaments.

Zii Jia will make his next appearance at the Singapore Open next week.

Zii Jia was shown an early exit in the second round at the Malaysian Masters last week when he was defeated by Taiwanese Lin Chun-Yi 19-21, 21-26, 15-21. -Bernama