RTM to broadcast AFF Cup matches from tonight: Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) will broadcast the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup matches from tonight until the final scheduled on Jan 16, says Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil.

He said football fans could watch as many as 10 matches that will be aired on ‘TV2’ and ‘Sukan RTM’ as well as through live streaming on the ‘RTMKlik’ application.

“This broadcast by RTM is a free-to-air (FTA) broadcast and is subject to the terms of the exclusive broadcast rights contract, which means that FTA broadcasting stations are only allowed to broadcast the match 15 minutes later than the actual time,“ he said in a statement today.

Fahmi said he was aware that many football fans in the country had requested for the 2022 AFF Cup matches to be broadcast on RTM channels.

“I have also discussed with Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, who also suggested the same thing,“ he added. - Bernama