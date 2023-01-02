RTM to telecast live 75 M-League matches

KUALA LUMPUR: Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) has been named as one of the Malaysian Football League’s (MFL) broadcasting partners for the 2023 Malaysia League (M-League) season, which will kick off on Feb 24.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said RTM will provide a live telecast of 75 M-League matches comprising the Charity Shield, Super League, FA Cup and Malaysia Cup for local football fans.

The first match to be aired on Feb 24 is the Charity Shield match between Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Terengganu FC, which will take place at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Johor.

“All live broadcasts in real-time can be viewed on TV2, Sukan RTM and TV Okey channels as well as live streaming through the RTMKlik application,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, MFL, in a separate statement, also announced Astro as the M-League official broadcaster for this season.

It said all matches to be broadcast by Astro in high-definition (HD) on TV, On Demand and Astro GO include the Charity Shield, Super League, FA Cup and Malaysia Cup.

“I believe that with the support and commitment of our local broadcasters, it will not only improve viewer satisfaction but also increase the commercial value of the M-League, which will ultimately give a big return to the teams and players,” said MFL president Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan.

For the record, 14 teams will be competing in this season’s Super League following the restructuring of the M-League, with nine-time champion JDT expected to receive fierce competition in defending the title. - Bernama