Ruben Gnanalingam redesignated as Westports executive chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: Westports Holdings Bhd has redesignated its group managing director, Datuk Ruben Emir Gnanalingam Abdullah as its executive chairman, effective July 20.

According to a Bursa Malaysia filing, Ruben, 46, assumed the post following the passing of his father, Tan Sri Gnanalingam Gunanath Lingam who was the chairman of the marine cargo handling company.

Previously, he had served as the chief executive officer of Makmal.Com before returning to the port-operating group as a board director in 2005, and was later promoted to the post of executive director and group chief executive officer.

Ruben received his education from Eton College (A Levels), before pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science and completed his programme for Leadership Development from Harvard Business School.

He currently holds 105.64 million shares or a 3.1 per cent indirect stake in the company.

At 11 am, Westports’ shares slipped one sen or 0.27 per cent to RM3.64 with 3,900 shares transacted.-Bernama