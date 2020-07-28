Rummenigge criticises UEFA after lifting of City's European ban

MUNICH: Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (pix) has criticised the continental body UEFA over its handling of the Manchester City case and called for adjustments of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

The Premier League club two weeks ago had a two-year European ban nullified by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) because many of the alleged breaches were "either not established or time-barred."

City were originally sanctioned by UEFA for having overstated sponsorship revenues.

Rummenigge told a video news conference that UEFA "as it appears didn't do a good job. Everything I heard from various sources was that it wasn't organized well in the run-up."

Rummenigge said he was happy for City manager Pep Guardiola, a former Bayern coach, that he can now participate in the elite event but at the same time said that FFP requires an update in the wake of the case.

"When we introduced Financial Fair Play 10 years ago it was said that you can't spend more money than you earn. That should be at the centre again. Therefore we have to modify Financial Fair Play a bit," Rummenigge said.

"We must find a changed rule which is accepted by everyone, the players, the agents and the clubs as well. Because in the end everyone will benefit from Financial Fair Play.” – dpa