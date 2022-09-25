Runaway winner grabs spotlight at Sabah leg of PNAGS

PETALING JAYA: The last Qualifying Round of the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series (PNAGS) was taken to arguably one of the toughest golf courses in Southeast Asia in the heart of Kota Kinabalu yesterday.

The 6,335m championship course, which was designed by Robert Muir Graves, provided a stiff challenge for the gofers with its undulating fairways and hidden bunkers.

It takes good golfing skills, especially great course management, to tackle the venue of 14th Qualifying Round of PNAGS for Sabah to return a good scorecard.

Aaron Pong Kang Jie (Hcp 6) was the runaway winner for Medal A after carding 40-36 for a Nett score of 76. His closest rival M Sapre A Bakar (Hcp 5) was 13 strokes away after scoring 41-48 for 89.

Mohd Hanzallah Abdullah (Hcp 6) was also a clear winner for Medal B with 38-36 for 74. He won by three strokes. Second-placed Sabarudin Ismail (Hcp 9) scored 41-36 for 77.

Medal C, D and E were won by Mohamad Faizal Tahir (Hcp 14) with 33-37 for 70, Mawlidan Sabajan (Hcp 18) 34-34 for 68, and Moro Jarani (Hcp 24) 33-34 for 67 respectively.

With the completion of the Qualifying Rounds, PNAGS moves into the National Finals at the East Course of the Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club on Oct 15.

Perodua is the title sponsor of PNAGS, while the co-sponsors are Panasonic, Srixon, Spectrum Outdoor and Paradox Hotel Group.

The other sponsors are Gatorade, Bleu, Wonda Coffee, M-150, Titoni, Jakes Charbroil, SweatSPA, Golf Pride by VinGolf Tumasek, Munchy’s, Les Copaque, Dr. Group Holdings, theSun and Clubhouse.

So far, no golfer has struck an ace in PNAGS 2022 to claim the hole -in-one prize. ATG Watch is sponsoring Titoni as hole-in-one prizes for PNAGS to the tune of RM15,000 per watch. The main hole-in-prize up for grab is a Perodua Ativa, which is worth about RM72,000 on the road.