Rune hoping to glean Djokovic secrets from new coach Becker

BASEL: Holger Rune hopes his new coaching collaboration with Boris Becker will yield inside knowledge on world number one Novak Djokovic.

While the 20-year-old Dane has learned plenty already - he has beaten Djokovic in two of three previous meetings - there is no harm in getting the scoop from the man who coached the 24-time Grand Slam winner to six of his major titles from 2013-2016.

“It’s great to learn from players like (Boris) and from Rafa (Nadal), Roger (Federer) and Novak,“ ATP number six Rune said on Saturday as he prepared for Monday’s start of the ATP Swiss Indoors in Basel.

“It would be good to steal a bit from what they did. They got so many things right.

“Boris did well as a coach of Djokovic and as a player. I’m excited to hear what he has to say.”

The 500-level Basel event in Federer's home town will be the first in-person tournament for the Rune-Becker combination following a week of training in Monte Carlo, where both are based.

Rune finished runner-up a year ago to Felix Auger-Aliassime and will be one of the focal points of the event after the injury pull-out this week of Carlos Alcaraz.

Rune is looking forward to a solid week at the St Jakobshalle and hoping to go one step further than in 2022.

“Boris is teaching me things that are basic but important,“ he said. “It’s gonna be nice, you’ll see.

“I hope he can give me as much advice as possible and help me to do better.”

Rune said that Becker's ban from Britain until October, 2024, after a spell in a London prison for fraudulent bankruptcy, should not make a difference in their collaboration.

“I didn’t think about that,“ Rune said.

“I know the rules (laws) of course. It’s not a big problem and it would be great if he can go, but let’s see.”

Becker, a 55-year-old six-time Grand Slam winner, confirmed on Thursday he was returning to the game to coach Rune after a seven-year absence that included his prison term.

Becker has been working as a TV expert since being released from prison in December, having served a sentence for hiding assets from tax authorities. - AFP