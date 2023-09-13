Ruoning Yin becomes second Chinese player to top World Golf Rankings

PETALING JAYA: Ruoning Yin has officially assumed the number one position on the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, making her just the second golfer from China following Shanshan Feng to occupy the top spot.

Yin’s solo third finish at last week’s Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G on the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour took her Rolex Rankings points average to 8.11. Previous number one Lilia Vu of the United States dropped to second spot with a 7.98 average.

This was Yin’s third consecutive top three finish and the fourth in her last five starts on the LPGA Tour. In April, the golfer from Kunming became a Rolex First Time Winner at the DIO Implant LA Open and she followed up with her maiden Major title at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in June.

Yin is the fifth golfer to hold the number one spot this year, following Vu, Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko and Lydia Ko. Feng, who retired from competitive golf last August at age 33, was the top player on the Rolex Rankings from November 2017 to April 2018.

Having started the year ranked 152nd, Yin noted that getting to the number one spot was a big step as she chases Feng’s haul of 10 LPGA titles.

“It means a lot. For me it’s like a dream come true. I got goosebumps. I mean, yeah, world number one is a big step on the way to chasing Shanshan,” said Yin, who turns 20 on Sept 28.

Yin will have an opportunity to pick up some pointers from Feng later this month during the Hangzhou Asian Games golf event, as the latter is the head coach for China’s women’s golf team.

“I didn’t get many chances to chat with Shanshan, but I’m looking forward to heading back to China and playing in the Asian Games and spend more time with her. She’s the head coach on our national team,” noted Yin.

Natasha Oon is the leading Malaysian on the Rolex Rankings in 300th spot, ahead of Kelly Tan who is 409th.

The LPGA Tour heads to Malaysia this October 26-29 as part of its Asian swing with the US$3 million Maybank Championship at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club.

Rolex RANKINGS

Top 10 as at September 12, 2023

Position Player Average Points

1 Ruoning Yin (CHN) 8.11

2 Lilia Vu (USA) 7.98

3 Nelly Korda (USA) 7.55

4 Jin Young Ko (KOR) 7.31

5 Celine Boutier (FRA) 6.85

6 Hyo-Joo Kim (KOR) 5.90

7 Minjee Lee (AUS) 5.84

8 Charley Hull (ENG) 5.79

9 Lydia Ko (NZL) 5.53

10 Allisen Corpuz (USA) 5.50

Malaysian players as at Sept 12, 2023

Position Player Average Points

300 Natasha Oon 0.41

409 Kelly Tan 0.25

510 Alyaa Abdulghany 0.17

653 Ashley Lau 0.09

902 Genevieve Ling 0.04

1314 Jocelyn Chee 0.01

