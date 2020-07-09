Ryder Cup postponed until 2021; President Cup also pushed back

BERLIN: The Ryder Cup scheduled for September has been postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the PGA of America, Ryder Cup Europe and the PGA Tour announced in a statement.

The popular biennial event between American and European players was scheduled for September 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. It is now to be played September 24-26, 2021, at the same location.

As result, the 2021 President's Cup in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the 2022 Ryder Cup in Rome have each also been pushed back one year.

“The decision to reschedule the Ryder Cup was based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and in conjunction with the state of Wisconsin and Sheboygan County, with the health and well-being of all involved as the top priority,” the statement said. – dpa