S’gor snatch late winner against Negeri as JDT register seventh straight victory

PETALING JAYA: A late late strike by defender Sharul Nazeem Zulpakar saw Selangor edge Negeri Sembilan 2-1 in a Super League match at the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Stadium, here last night.

The win also saw Selangor move into second spot in the league table behind Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) with 16 points while JDT with seven out of seven wins sit at the top with 21 points.

Playing on home turf, Selangor dominated the early exchanges and had two good opportunities to take the lead but striker Ayron Rodriguez failed to beat Negeri goalkeeper Sikh Izhan Nazrel Sikh Azman on both occasions.

Though Selangor continued to dominate, K. Devan’s boys slowly held their footing and even took the lead on the stroke of half time when Negeri Sembilan were awarded a penalty after Richmond Tetteh Ankrah brought down Anselmo Arruda Da Silva inside the box.

Herold Goulon stepped up to finish off the spot kick.

Selangor however, managed to equalise through Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim’s 56th minute strike off a brilliant long pass from Quentin Cheng.

Selangor, coached by Tan Cheng Hoe, scored the winner when Sharul Nazeem headed in a freekick from Yohandry Orozo to ensure all three points.

Meanwhile, defending champion JDT whipped Perak 5-0 for their seventh consecutive victory in as many matches at the Perak Stadium in Ipoh.

JDT took a 3-0 first half lead with the first goal coming as early as the 5th minute when Hasnul Zaim Zafri put the ball into his own net while Leandro Velazquez made it 2-0 in the 25th from the penalty spot before Diogo Luis Santos made it 3-0 in the 45th minute.

JDT seemed to have taken its legs off the pedal in the second half but still managed to add two more goals through Bergson Da Silva (66th min) and Velazquez (90th min).

At the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Kuala Nerus, home side Terengganu also registered a 5-0 win over neighbour Kelantan.

Terengganu took the lead in the 15th minute through Jordan Mintah before Adisak Kraisorn struck the second in the 21st minute while the home side added another three goals in the second half. - Bernama