S. Korean footballer under police investigation in China: Report

SEOUL: A South Korean international football player is being held in police custody in China for unspecified reasons, a report said Monday.

China-based Son Jun-ho has been “questioned by the public security authorities in Liaoning province while in detention”, Seoul’s Yonhap news agency reported.

The report cited an unidentified official at the South Korean Embassy in Beijing.

“A consul responsible for that region is providing necessary consular assistance,“ the official was quoted as saying.

Seoul's foreign ministry could not immediately confirm the report, a ministry representative told AFP.

Midfielder Son, 31, has been a member of the Chinese Super League's Shandong Taishan FC since 2021.

He appeared in three of South Korea's four matches at last year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar. - Reuters