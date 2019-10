KOTA KINABALU: The 25th edition of the World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC) will be played at four major golf courses in Sabah, the Sutera Harbour Marina Golf & Country Club, Sabah Golf & Country Club, Nexus Golf Resort Karambunai and Dalit Bay Golf & Country Club.

Golfers contesting in WAGC are national teams representing their countries after emerging as winners in their national final tournaments. The World Amateur Golfers Invitational (WAGI), a separate tournament for invited VIPs, business leaders and corporate sponsors, will also be played alongside the WAGC.

WAGC 2019 is organised by Delta Trend Golf & Leisure Holidays, the official partner and licensee for Malaysia. It has been organising the qualifying rounds and national tournaments in Malaysia for the eighth consecutive year, and the WAGC Finals in Malaysia for three successive years, starting from 2017.

Mexico will be the next host for WAGC 2020, and Delta Trend will again be involved in selecting and sending our national team to represent Malaysia. Malaysian teams have done our country proud when they were crowned World Champions in 2012 and 2015, and twice 2nd runner-up in 2016 and last year. Vietnam was the Team Champions in 2017 and 2018, and gunning for a hat trick this year.

Malaysia’s success in the WAGC was made possible through sponsorships, with Perodua being the title sponsor, and also strong support from many government agencies, with Tourism Malaysia and Sabah Tourism Board playing pivotal roles in ensuring the smooth running of a major sport cum tourism event that showcases the best of Malaysia. The championship is also supported by Ministry of Youth & Sports and sanctioned by Malaysian Golf Association.

Sabah’s Youth & Sports Minister Phoong Jin Zhe will officiate at the WAGC, the largest amateur golf tournament in the world involving 400 players from 40 countries from around the globe.

WAGC offers a great opportunity for amateur golfers, golf courses, suppliers and corporations to rally together to promote the game and foster fellowship among the golf fraternity, both nationally and internationally.