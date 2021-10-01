Sabah FC loses Saddil Ramdani to injury

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah FC will have to go the distance without import Saddil Ramdani (pix, red) for this Malaysia Cup season after the Indonesian suffered a serious groin injury.

Sabah FC manager Marzuki Nasir the injury has been certified by Hospital KPJ Damansara Orthopedic surgeon Dr Gan Eng Cheng.

Marzuki said Saddil, a 22-year-old winger in the Indonesian national squad, has to seek follow-up treatment while being forced to rest for at least three months on doctor’s orders to make a full recovery.

“He was saddled with the injury in the last five matches of the Super League. The management hopes Saddil can fully recover to face the 2022 Super League,” he said in a statement today.

Marzuki said in any event, Saddil’s absence will be a slight glitch to Sabah FC’s campaign in the Malaysia Cup.

Saddil, who scored three goals, with eight goal assists, played 18 matches in his first season’s appearance in the Super League with ‘The Rhinos’ team this year.- Bernama