Sabah FC wins at home

KUALA LUMPUR: Sabah FC beat Perak FC 3-1 in their Super League match at Likas Stadium, Kota Kinabalu yesterday.

The home team scored all three goals in the first half, starting with a quick fourth minute goal, when Darren Lok pounced on a rebound save by Perak FC goalkeeper Bryan See. They then doubled their lead through Park Tae Su in the 32nd minute and team captain Baddrol Bakhtiar scored the third eight minutes later.

Perak FC’s consolation goal came in the 83rd minute from substitute Harith Naim.

Meanwhile, PDRM FC won comfortably against hosts Kelantan FC at Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Bharu tonight with a 4-1 scoreline.

The visiting team went 2-0 ahead in the first half, with import player Marcus Macauley scoring in the 15th minute and Nabil Ahmad Latpi in the 33rd. They then went on to score in the 65th minute thanks to Uche Agba and Bruno Suzuki scored the fourth in injury time. Kelantan import player Miguel Cifuentes, however, managed to save his team the blushes when he slotted in a goal just seconds before the match ended.

Home team Negeri Sembilan FC had to be satisfied with splitting points with Kelantan United tonight after drawing 3-3 at Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Paroi, yesterday.

The visiting team scored first in the 14th minute, when Jose Elme Porteria capitalised on a mistake by the Negeri Sembilan defense, then doubled their lead through Muhammad Syazwan Salihin in the 32nd, but Negeri Sembilan managed to strike back four minutes later with a Muhammad Shahrel Fikri Md Fauzi strike.

Negeri Sembilan managed to equalise with their second goal in the 71st minute by substitute Mohd Hafiz Ramdan but Kelantan FC was awarded a penalty in the 80th, which was duly converted by team captain Indra Putra Mahayuddin. Negeri Sembilan was made to work for the draw, waiting till injury time to score the equaliser through Filemon Anyie Standly, ending the match at 3-3. -Bernama