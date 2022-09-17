Sabah women’s quartet sweep 4x100m Sukma gold

KUALA LUMPUR: Just a week’s training was enough for the Sabah women’s 4x100m quartet to produce a golden dash in the final of the Sukma 4x100m relay with a time of 46.84 seconds.

The Sabah quartet comprising Feova Yi Fie, Chelsea Cassiopea, Nur Aishah Rofina Aling and Patronella Lisong showed good speed, coordination and swift baton changing moves, to zoom past Terengganu (47.42s) and Pahang (47.89s) quartets at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, here today.

Speaking of the success, Chelsea who anchored the team to bring home the baton pass the finish line, said though the quartet was only involved in coordination training for a week, there was consistency in the performance of all runners.

“We were not concerned or worried about runners from other states but we were all the time focused on speed training and team work. In fact we are running together for the first time in a major competition and we were able to win the gold medal,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Terengganu men’s quartet were in a class of their own to defend the gold medal that they won during the 2018 Sukma with a time of 40.59s.

The Terengganu quartet comprising Abdul Wafiy Roslan, Ruslem Zikry Putra Roseli, Zulfiqar Ismail and Hasrul Najmi Badrul edged the quartets from Perak (40.95s) and Selangor (40.97s) to the finish line.

Terengganu’s last runner Zulfiqar said he was extremely proud that the same quartet was able to win the gold medal for the second consecutive time.

“We were actually focusing on possible contenders Perak and Negeri Sembilan but glad that we were able to overcome the hurdles to win gold,” he said. - Bernama