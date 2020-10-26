Sabalenka beats sick Azarenka to win Ostrava Open

PRAGUE: Third seed Aryna Sabalenka (pix) of Belarus won the Ostrava Open WTA tournament after beating her visibly indisposed compatriot Victoria Azarenka in straight sets on Sunday.

World No. 12 Sabalenka took only an hour and eight minutes to ease past 14th-ranked Azarenka 6-2, 6-2.

It was Sabalenka’s second tournament victory this year after a win at the Qatar Open in February, before the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

The first-ever all-Belarusian final on the circuit offered a fierce battle from the start with both showing the best of their offensive style.

The 22-year-old Sabalenka started on a high and earned two break points in the first game, but Azarenka survived the scare and they both held on to their serve until 2-2.

But Sabalenka turned out the more aggressive of the two as she then broke Azarenka’s serve to love before adding another break two games later to win the set.

Playing her 40th WTA final, Azarenka won the first game of the second set before losing the next two as she visibly started grappling with a health problem, finding it hard to move.

The former world No. 1 and this year’s US Open finalist took a medical timeout with a therapist working on the nape of her neck.

The 31-year-old Azarenka then returned to the court, despite looking dizzy and struggling with her movement.

She lost another two games before suddenly breaking Sabalenka's serve to go 2-4.

But that turned out to be a momentary lapse from the energetic youngster who took the break back and then won the match with another game to love.

Sabalenka is now due to play the doubles final with Elise Mertens, facing Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani later on Sunday. – AFP