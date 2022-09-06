  1. Sport

Sabalenka into US Open quarter-finals for second time

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 05: Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning a game against Danielle Collins of the United States during their Women’s Singles Fourth Round match on Day Eight of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 05, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. AFPPIXNEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 05: Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning a game against Danielle Collins of the United States during their Women’s Singles Fourth Round match on Day Eight of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 05, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. AFPPIX

NEW YORK: Aryna Sabalenka reached the US Open quarter-finals for a second successive year on Monday with a three-set comeback win over Danielle Collins.

The world number six from Belarus triumphed 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 over her American opponent who she has now beaten in New York three times in the last five editions.

Sabalenka eventually fell at the semi-finals in 2021 and her 2022 bid looked in danger on Monday when she needed a medical time-out to treat a leg injury.

However, she eventually fought back from a set down against the Australian Open runner-up and sealed victory on the back of a double break in the decider. - AFP