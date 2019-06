IT was a long and grueling two-year spell on the sidelines, but Terengganu’s Saiful “The Vampire” Merican is ready to unleash his martial arts arsenal once again in Kuala Lumpur.

He makes his long-awaited return at ONE: MASTERS OF DESTINY inside the Axiata Arena on July 12, and feels this comeback is a huge career milestone within itself.

“I’ve never been so happy to be back competing for ONE Championship again,” the athlete shared, emotionally.

“Two years is a long time, and I’m grateful for this huge opportunity. Better still, it’s a match in my Malaysia.

“Fighting around the world will never be the same as compared to competing in front of the Malaysian crowd. I always love their energy, and the Malaysian crowds will always have a special place in my heart. Without them, I’m nobody.”

His return bout could be a tricky one, however.

The Merican Muay Thai Gym owner will go toe-to-toe against Kuala Lumpur’s very own Mohammed “Jordan Boy” Bin Mahmoud in a three-round ONE Super Series Muay Thai bantamweight clash.

“I have known and followed ‘Jordan Boy’ throughout his time coming up the ranks in the Malaysian Muay Thai circuit,” the 30-year-old athlete said.

“I am proud to say he has huge potential and could go far in this sport, his younger brother Putera, too. He has fought in one of the Merican Fight Nights — an amateur Muay Thai event that I used to host at my gym.

“Mohammed has got good kicks and punches. The only weakness is probably his experience.”

This upcoming contest also holds a special place in Merican’s heart, as it signifies his first professional Muay Thai clash in nearly six years.

He made the transition to mixed martial arts when ONE offered him a chance to represent Malaysia, but ever since the introduction of ONE Super Series, “The Vampire” has been craving for some striking duels.

“I’m so happy about this match because I’ve been given the chance to fight Muay Thai in ONE Championship. It wasn’t available two years ago, but this platform is now the best striking competition since its introduction last year,” he explained.

“My promise to all the fans is that I will give my very best. I know they love a good show, so I’m going to give them a good show.”

https://www.facebook.com/ONEChampionship/videos/1331113386911913/