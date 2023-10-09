Sailing squad eye one gold in Hangzhou

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Sailing Association (MSA) is targeting one gold, one silver and one bronze from its squad of seven athletes to the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games in China.

In a statement, it said Malaysia will compete in six of the 14 events to be contested at the Ningbo Xiangshan Sailing Centre from Sept 21 to 27.

“Apart from that, our mission this time is also to gain qualification slots to the 2024 Paris Olympics for the ILCA7 and ILCA6 events,” it said.

The sailing squad of seven athletes and three officials left for China yesterday to adapt to the weather and sea conditions in China.

The athletes are Olympian Khairulnizam Mohd Afendy for men’s ILCA 7; Nur Shazrin Mohamad Latif (women’s ILCA 6); Muhammad Asnawi Iqbal Adam (men’s ILCA 4); Muhammad Fauzi Kaman Shah-Juni Karimah Noor Jamali (mixed 470); Muhammad Izzudin Abdul Rani (men’s RS:X) and Tengku Nuraini Ezaty Tengku Khairudeen (women’s RS:X).

At the Jakarta-Palembang 2018 edition, the national sailing squad won gold in men’s ILCA 4 through Muhammad Fauzi, one silver and three bronze medals.

The sailing squad also earned slots to the 2020 Olympic Games through Khairulnizam (ILCA 7) and Nur Shazrin (ILCA 6) at the last Asian Games.-Bernama