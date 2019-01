PETALING JAYA: Cardiff City FC owner Tan Sri Vincent Tan is grief-stricken over reports that the plane carrying the club’s new record signing has gone missing while crossing the English Channel.

Argentine Emiliano Sala, 28, was flying across the channel to Cardiff aboard a small plane piloted by David Ibbotson when it disappeared from radars around 20km north of Guernsey on Monday night.

Search and rescue operations have yet to unveil anything as authorities scoured the area for signs that could lead to the aircraft’s whereabouts.

The striker was brought in to help the club improve its position in one of the world’s top leagues.

“It has shaken everyone at the club to the core. We were looking forward to providing Emiliano with the next step in his life and career,“ Tan reportedly said.

“Those who met Emiliano described him as a good-natured and humble young man, who was eager to impress in the Premier League,“ he said.

“The response from the football community has been truly touching, and we place on record our sincere thanks to those who have sent messages of support.

“We also thank everyone involved with the search and rescue operation, and will continue to pray for Emiliano, Ibbotson and their families,“ Tan said.

Sala was signed by The Bluebirds on Jan 19 from French club Nantes for a reported fee of 17milillion euros (RM79.6 million).

Meanwhile, reports from British newspapers indicated that the club was planning a tribute to the player before their Premier League clash at Arsenal on Tuesday.