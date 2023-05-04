SAM disappointed at way Teong Kim treated media official after Perak’s big defeat

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sports Writers Association of Malaysia (SAM) have expressed disappointment at the way Perak head coach Datuk Lim Teong Kim treated a media personnel after the Super League match between Perak FC and Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT) at the Perak Stadium, Ipoh, yesterday.

SAM president Norismadi Abd Manap (pix) said Teong Kim is a coach who has extensive experience in Europe, but was indifferent when answering two simple questions that the assistant producer of a private television station threw at him immediately after the match.

“(His) Body language and the way he faced the media for those two simple questions were very negative in SAM’s view. The media understand the coach’s situation and emotions after suffering a big defeat, but we are just doing our job.

“Don’t make the media a place to vent your anger because we don’t interfere in any matters in your team and don’t have any personal agenda,“ he told Bernama today.

Norismadi said the media have a role to convey information and should not accept treatment like that given by the former Mokhtar Dahari Football Academy (AMD) director and former Bayern Munich junior squad coach

In yesterday’s clash, JDT humiliated Perak 5-0 which saw Teong Kim’s boys suffer their third consecutive defeat.

The big defeat was seen to affect the emotions of Teong Kim who showed a less friendly reaction to the assistant producer on duty during the interview session that was broadcast live after the match, including asking him to do an assessment and find his own answers to the questions given.

Perak are currently in 10th position in the league with five points after only managing to record one win and two draws out of seven matches played. - Bernama