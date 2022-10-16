Samassa, Rowley instrumental in helping Elephants trample Deer: Dollah Salleh

KUANTAN: Sri Pahang FC head coach Datuk Dollah Salleh praised two players of his team who performed brilliantly to help beat Negeri Sembilan 2-0 at home in their last Super League match last night.

He said goalkeeper Mamadou Samassa and midfielder David William Rowley put in commendable performances, especially Rowley who has just recovered from injury.

“Mamadou played an important role tonight (last night) with many saves to avoid conceding goals and Rowley almost scored a hat-trick.

“In fact, all the players also played better tonight than when they met Sabah before, they didn’t miss opportunities to score goals against the Deer,“ he told reporters after the match at the Darul Makmur Stadium here.

In the match, Rowley cheered up the Elephants when he scored the first goal in the 27th minute by heading in the ball from Manuel Federico Hidalgo’s pass before adding his second in the 47th minute.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan coach K. Devan admitted that Sri Pahang deserved to win the match as his men performed below par.

He said his boys gave a lot of space to the opponents to score goals, especially the defence which was rather shaky. - Bernama