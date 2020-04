ROME: Sampdoria coach Claudio Ranieri has voiced concern about physical risks footballers could incur from a restart of a season brought to a halt in early March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As Samp have been the Serie A side most hit by SARS-CoV-2, the 68-year-old tactician told Radio 1 Monday that, although it is fair to have title and relegations decided on the pitch, he would consider the season a flawed one.

Players Manolo Gabbiadini, Omar Colley, Albin Ekdal, Antonino La Gumina, Morten Thorsby, Fabio Depaoli and Bartosz Bereszynski, plus two staff, were infected last month.

“More or less they all have recovered,” Ranieri said.

“It is an illness of which no one knows the consequences. I have a player who was positive and then has tested negative. He resumed light training at home and is now positive again. We must be truly careful.

“I’ll do what I am told to do, without saying if it’s right or wrong. But footballers are Formula 1 engines, you have to push them at their maximum, but will a month of training be enough to then be ready to play three games a week?

“You want us to restart? Perfect, but then let’s consider having five changes per game [instead of three].”

Ranieri cited medical experts’ concerns about heart issues possibly caused by Covid-19 and said he hopes that the Federation of sports doctors has the last word on a possible restart.

Nine other footballers at Fiorentina, Juventus, Verona, AC Milan and Atalanta also contracted Covid-19 and the league was suspended on March 9 with 12 rounds remaining. – dpa