Sane: I came to Bayern to win the Champions League

MUNICH: Leroy Sane (pix) was officially unveiled as a Bayern Munich player on Thursday – and he said that he had moved from Manchester City to Bavaria to win European club football's biggest prize.

“If I move then it has to be [to] a club that can win the Champions League – and Bayern can do that, 100%,” he said. The 24-year-old added that he wanted a "new attraction."

Sane won't be able to play in the 2019/20 competition when it resumes in August, though, as he is not registered.

Bayern's current team is at a "top level," Sane said, with coach Hansi Flick having turned the team around very well since his appointment in November 2019.

Sane, who cost just under €50 million (RM247m) from City, had a choice between the number seven and the number 10 jersey. "I went for 10 because I want to lead," the Germany international said. – dpa