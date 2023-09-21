Sane wants control after ‘wild’ victory over Man United

MUNICH: Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane said his side needed to be calmer and more in control after a “wild” 4-3 home victory over Manchester United in the Champion League on Wednesday.

Bayern led 2-0 and then 3-1 with two minutes remaining, but needed an injury time goal from French teenager Mathys Tel to secure the win, with two late Casemiro goals giving United a sniff of at least claiming an unlikely point.

Sane scored the opener thanks to some clever work from Harry Kane.

Speaking with DAZN, Sane said while the “wild” game was good for spectators, his side almost gave victory away.

“We did it, but we have to do it over 90 minutes,“ Sane said.

“When we lead 2-0 we have to tell ourselves that we are going to control the match.

“It must come from us. We need to take control, by seeing who is a good player to pass to.”

The victory was Bayern's 20th in a row in opening Champions League fixtures but Kane admitted things got a little too close for comfort at the end.

Kane, who scored from the spot and now has five goals in five Bayern starts, said his side “dictated the tempo but lost concentration in the crazy finish.”

“Overall it’s a really good start to the campaign against a tough side like Manchester United.

“We’ve started the season well and we can improve in certain areas but I feel like we are building towards that.”

Kane praised United despite their struggles, saying “they’re going through a difficult spell, suffering, with a lot of injuries as well.

“They are a team with a lot of talent, you saw that there in the last five minutes.”

Next up, Bayern take on struggling Bochum at home this Saturday in the Bundesliga -- their third fixture in Munich this week. - AFP