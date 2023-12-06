Sarawak first state to agree to use Zeon Zoysia grass

PUTRAJAYA: Sarawak has become the first state to agree to use the new Zeon Zoysia type grass involving one stadium in the state in response to an offer presented by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS).

Youth and Sports Minister, Hannah Yeoh, however, said that two states, namely Pahang and Terengganu and the Federal Territories expressed their disagreement in the effort towards that step due to wanting to use the existing grass in their respective stadiums at the moment.

“Meanwhile, the other states, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan, Perlis, Melaka, Selangor, Perak, Negeri Sembilan and Sabah are requesting to be given an extension of time to study in depth the appropriateness of planting Zeon Zoysia grass in their respective stadiums.

“They want to see first the results of planting the grass (Zeon Zoysia) at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium (SNBJ) following several factors that need to be considered such as upgrading the drainage system in the stadium and the state,“ she said.

Hannah told this to reporters after chairing the Sukma Supreme Committee Meeting and State Youth and Sports Executive Councillors (Excos) Coordination Meeting at Menara KBS here today.

According to Hannah, Sarawak was the first state to agree but it has not yet made a decision regarding which stadium in the state will replace its football pitch with Zeon Zoysia type grass as it wanted to see the suitability of planting that type of grass.

KBS previously had offered allocations through matching grants to all state Youth and Sports Excos to upgrade stadium football pitches with the planting of Zeon Zoysia grass on selected ones. - Bernama