Sarri not afraid of Lazio or Juve future ahead of key clash

MILAN: Maurizio Sarri (pix) insisted Sunday he had no fear of Lazio nor his future as Juventus coach as he prepared his team for Monday’s crunch Serie A clash against a team his side have lost to twice this season.

“Have you ever asked a Formula One driver are you afraid of speed? It's part of the job,” said Sarri.

“Everything goes well if you win and bad if you lose, but there’s no need to be afraid, this Juventus is a team which is used to fighting.

“I’m happier feeling someone breathing down my neck.”

Reigning champions Juventus have seen a dip in form since the coronavirus lockdown, and are on a three-game winless run, picking up just two points and conceding nine goals in matches against AC Milan, Atalanta and Sassuolo.

The league leaders hold a six-point cushion on second-placed Inter Milan, who can cut the gap when they play Roma later on Sunday.

“We came up against teams in great shape, it is a strange time we’re playing in which is unique in the history of football,” said Sarri.

Lazio had been just a point behind Juventus before the lockdown but are now eight points adrift, having lost four of seven games since the league returned to action last month.

Lazio beat Juventus 3-1 twice in December – in the reverse Serie A fixture in Rome and the Italian Super Cup final.

“In a single game everything can change, so the difficulty of this game speaks for itself,” warned Sarri.

“Lazio have had a great season, they have proven to be a great team even if they are going through a difficult period.

“This is a team we have always struggled against.” – AFP