Sathianathan has recovered, fit to coach again

KUALA LUMPUR: Veteran football coach B. Sathianathan (pix) said he is fit enough to resume the responsibility of guiding a team after taking a four-month break to recuperate from a serious health problem since last June.

The 64-year-old former head coach of the national squad said the doctor who treated him confirmed that he has fully recovered, based on a recent health scan report.

“I have returned to normal in terms of health and I am ready to train. I have undergone the last treatment and after this, I only need to go for a follow-up every three months.

“A big ‘thank you’ to my family, friends and fans who prayed for me and the doctors who did a very good job. I am happy and indebted to many people, especially my wife and children who are always with me,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Sathianathan and Super League team Sarawak United FC parted ways last June, terminating his contract by mutual consent when he followed the advice to undergo medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Sathianathan, who was named Best Coach at the National Football Awards in 2010, 2012 and 2017, admitted that he really misses football.

He disclosed that he has held discussions with two local clubs on the potential to work together in realising his dream of returning to coaching.

“One of the teams is in the Klang Valley and the other, outside but there is no final word yet, only discussions. There is also an offer through my agent but this needs time to make a decision, but I am (fit and) ready,“ he said enthusiastically on the next stage of his career.

In the meantime, he said this period of rest has given him a lot of space to learn and delve into new things on the modern football game, in addition to analysing the latest tactical approaches.

“I have seen the new trend in Europe now...like how Napoli (Italian Club) are playing now and analysing it.

“I’ve also discovered that the standard of our clubs is getting better now and is one of the best in Asia,“ he added.

For the record, Sathianathan once guided Kelantan to becoming the 2010 Malaysia Cup champion before winning the Premier League championship with the Malaysian Armed Forces in 2012 and Felda United in the 2018 season. - Bernama