SAUDIA Welcomes Fans to Stand at the Jakarta Race of ABB FIA Formula E World Championship as Official Airline Partner

SAUDI ARABIAN AIRLINES (SAUDIA) has announced its participation in the Jakarta race of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Season 9, taking place on 3 and 4 June in the Indonesian capital city. SAUDIA will host race fans from around the world at its stand located at the Allianz E Village, where guests will be offered the chance to win exceptional Formula E experiences.

Saudi Arabia’s national flag carrier was named the Official Airline Partner of the all-electric series in 2018. The partnership was recently reinforced by the nomination of Belgian current Formula E World Champion, Stoffel Vandoorne as the SAUDIA Global Ambassador for the 2023 season. Stoffel debuted

in Formula E racing at the Diriyah E-Prix in 2018, which was also the first race sponsored by the airline, and will race in Jakarta with new team DS Penske.

The current World Champion, along with the SAUDIA team members, will be present at the stand to represent the airline and be part of its commitment to delivering an unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime experience thanks to SAUDIA’s ‘Take Your Seat’ campaign. Launched in 2022, the campaign’s purpose is to connect race fans from all over the world with Formula 1 and E, and every stand visitor at the Jakarta race will get the chance to win unforgettable experiences as well as signed Stoffel Vandoorne merchandise.

The ‘Take Your Seat’ campaign also continuously provides fans with great up-to-date content about their favourite motorsport, as well as customer loyalty perks. SAUDIA Chief Marketing Officer, Khaled Tash said: “Our presence at the race in Jakarta with a dedicated stand, and at the whole 2023 Formula E season, is a major milestone in our long-standing partnership with Formula E. Our airline’s history has always been linked to sport, but also innovation and sustainability, and we could not have found a better partner than Formula E to demonstrate our commitment to these key pillars.”

Stoffel Vandoorne also commented: “It is a great feeling to partner with a brand like SAUDIA who shares the same beliefs and passion, not only for innovation and sport but also for creating once-in-a-lifetime experiences and ever-lasting memories. It is also amazing to see how committed SAUDIA is in Formula

E, and you can tell that its team members are true race fans themselves. I look forward to the rest of the

season with them.”

By partnering with Formula E, SAUDIA reiterates its commitment to providing the best experience and services to its guests, and by regularly launching new routes to bring the world to Saudi Arabia, being the ‘Wings of Vision 2030’.

For more information about SAUDIA’s partnership with Formula E, the host cities that SAUDIA serves, the chance to win flights and hospitality tickets to an E-Prix race in a city of your choice, and access exclusive Formula E content, visit www.takeyourseat.saudia.com.