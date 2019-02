KUALA LUMPUR: Scheduling priorities let to the men’s 10,000m event of the recent Perak All-Comers Athletics Championships being held in the afternoon leading to controversy.

The scorching heat at the 3pm on Sunday, which saw only one runner completing the race from five participants, while another runner collapsed just about 30m before the finishing line at the Perak Stadium in Ipoh, leading to outcry from athletics fans.

Following that, the organiser, the Perak Athletics Association (Perak AA) was heavily criticised by some quarters for failing to reschedule the long distance event to a cooler time, despite being requested during the team manager’s meeting.

However, the tournament’s technical delegate, K. Yellumalai explained that the organisers were unable to reschedule the event because of tight schedule during the two-day meet which received overwhelming interest, besides the need to make room for the Super League match between Perak and Felda United at the same venue on Saturday night.

“The participation was high because this was the first tournament of this year in Malaysia. We have already sent the schedules together with entry forms two months before, so the participants already know what time the race will be held.

“During the team managers meeting, some coaches requested to change the time of 5,000m race (scheduled for 3pm on Saturday), we managed to change it to morning. But for the 10,000m we were unable to change because we need to finish all the events by 4.30pm on Saturday to make way for the Perak match.

“Then on Sunday morning we have 10,000m walk, we cannot change to that time,“ he told Bernama when asked to comment on the issue.

Yellumalai explained that, only one runner (Hazman Akmal Mohd Zalghani) finished the race while others were not able to finish because of various reasons, including the heat, lack of training and being exhausted after taking part in few other events.

On the allegations that the technical officers rang the bell a lap before causing race leader, K. Ragu to sprint towards to finishing just to be told he has another lap to go, where he collapsed about 30m before the finishing line, Yellumalai said Ragu was not leading the race at that time.

“The race is a 25 round (in 400m track) race, so participants often overlaps. The bell was rung for the leader, Ragu was in second place. But he thought he was leading the race, it was not him.

“The runner is alright and our representative talked to him after the incident. We have put the first aid team in place, he was brought to hospital and discharged three hours later, before going back to his home in Johor the same day. He also showed he is interested to participate in our next meet,“ he added. — Bernama