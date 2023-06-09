Schmeichel signs for Anderlecht on free transfer

PARIS: Kasper Schmeichel has signed a one-year deal with Anderlecht just days after terminating his contract with Nice, the Belgian club announced.

The 36-year-old Denmark goalkeeper had been told by the French Ligue 1 club that they were no longer counting on him for the 2023-24 season.

“The arrival of Kasper is part of our desire to create competition in all positions,“ Anderlecht sporting director Jesper Fredberg said.

“He can teach us a lot thanks to his experience.”

Schmeichel is best known for his time at Leicester, where he was part of the 2015-16 Premier League title-winning team and also lifted the FA Cup in 2021.

Anderlecht struggled with financial difficulties last season and finished 11th in the Belgian top flight, but have started better this term and sit second after four wins in their first six matches. -AFP