Scottish Premiership games get go ahead for limited fans return

LONDON: Two matches in the Scottish Premiership this weekend will be played in front of a crowd of up to 300 supporters after the country’s government gave the go-ahead to test events for the return of fans.

Celtic’s visit to Ross County and Aberdeen’s clash at home to Kilmarnock on Saturday will allow a small number of home fans their first chance to watch a game live in Scotland since the coronavirus pandemic stopped the 2019/20 season in March.

“This is another significant step forward for Scottish football and I reiterate the importance of fans to our national game,” said SPFL chief executive, Neil Doncaster.

“The Joint Response Group will continue to liaise with all clubs, and especially the home clubs, in the coming week to ensure all protocols and guidance are adhered to and that fans can look forward to a phased return to supporting their respective teams.”

Rangers’ match at home to Dundee United had also initially been selected as a test event, but has not been included after the return of local lockdown measures in Glasgow.

A crowd of 700 fans were allowed in to watch Edinburgh’s Pro14 defeat to Glasgow Warriors at the 67,000 capacity Murrayfield in Scotland’s first sporting test event on Aug 28. – AFP