Scratch handicapper storms to win at Pahang leg of PNAGS

PETALING JAYA: A scratch handicapper showed his mettle at the Pahang leg of the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series (PNAGS) by winning the A Medal.

Playing at the Mahkota Golf & Country Club in Kuantan, Mohamad Pizul Hazmi returned scores of 38 in the first nine and 35 in the second for a 1-over 73 on Thursday.

In second place was Anuar Hafiz Abu Hassan (Hcp 5) with one stroke extra, and Azmi Mahmud (Hcp 5) clinched third spot with a score of 76.

The B Medal saw an outright winner in Azhari Yusof (Hcp 10) who carded an incredible 67. Trailing by three strokes was Mohd Salim Mohamed Sain (Hcp 9) in second place. Mohd Nasharuddin Mat Nasir (Hcp 10) grabbed third placing by returning a 2-over 71.

Medal C was won by Mohd Zaid Mohd Nor (Hcp 11), Medal D by Ch’ng Bak Lim (Hcp 16) and Medal E by Mohd Kamil Abu Bakar (Hcp 21).

Meanwhile, the Terengganu leg of PNAGS saw a two-handicapper winning the A Medal. Md Aris Ilias rose to the challenge with a score of 75, edging Fadhlul Hisham Ismail (Hcp 5) into second spot.

Third place went to Ahmad Azizul Rahim (Hcp 5) who carded an 83 at the Royal Pekan Golf Club on May 25.