Scratch handicapper storms to win at Pahang leg of PNAGS

PETALING JAYA: A scratch handicapper showed his mettle at the Pahang leg of the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series (PNAGS) by winning the A Medal.
Playing at the Mahkota Golf & Country Club in Kuantan, Mohamad Pizul Hazmi returned scores of 38 in the first nine and 35 in the second for a 1-over 73 on Thursday.
In second place was Anuar Hafiz Abu Hassan (Hcp 5) with one stroke extra, and Azmi Mahmud (Hcp 5) clinched third spot with a score of 76.
The B Medal saw an outright winner in Azhari Yusof (Hcp 10) who carded an incredible 67. Trailing by three strokes was Mohd Salim Mohamed Sain (Hcp 9) in second place. Mohd Nasharuddin Mat Nasir (Hcp 10) grabbed third placing by returning a 2-over 71.
Medal C was won by Mohd Zaid Mohd Nor (Hcp 11), Medal D by Ch’ng Bak Lim (Hcp 16) and Medal E by Mohd Kamil Abu Bakar (Hcp 21).
Meanwhile, the Terengganu leg of PNAGS saw a two-handicapper winning the A Medal. Md Aris Ilias rose to the challenge with a score of 75, edging Fadhlul Hisham Ismail (Hcp 5) into second spot.
Third place went to Ahmad Azizul Rahim (Hcp 5) who carded an 83 at the Royal Pekan Golf Club on May 25.
Medal B was won by Muhamad Azwan Md Azmi (Hcp 10), Medal C by Wan Mohd Anuar (Hcp 13), Medal D by Mohammed Faizal Hussain (Hcp 16) and Medal E by Farhan Syahir Kamaruddin (Hcp 23).
The National Finals will be held at The Els Club – Teluk Datai in Langkawi from Oct 22-24.
The five medal winners from Pahang and five from Terengganu will vie for the right to represent the country at the World Final of World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC).
Five national winners will get to don national colours at the all-expenses paid WAGC World Final in Phuket, Thailand from Nov 4 to 11.
PNAGS is sanctioned and licensed by the Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) and the Youth and Sports Ministry. It is supported by Tourism Malaysia and Tourism Selangor Sdn Bhd
Perodua is the title sponsor of PNAGS, while the co-sponsors are Panasonic, Srixon, Skechers, Spectrum Outdoor, Les Copaque Production Sdn Bhd and VIN Distribution.
The other sponsors are Gatorade, Bleu, Wonda Coffee, Sting, Iroas, Hall of Fame, Hospitality 360, Biscochiz, Jakes Charbroil, Biogrow, SweatSPA, Munchy’s, Nunature, Danson Chocolates, theSun and Clubhouse.