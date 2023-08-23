Se Young too hot to handle for Jin Wei

KUALA LUMPUR: Former junior world champion Goh Jin Wei found the world number one women’s singles shuttler, An Se Young too hot to handle in the second round of the World Championships, tonight.

The world number 35 Jin Wei, was clearly not up to South Korean Se Young’s prowess, as the former went down 12-21, 12-21 after a 35-minute second-round battle at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark.

It was Jin Wei’s third defeat against Se Young in as many matches.

Se Young, last year’s bronze medalist, is set to take on the winner between United States’ Beiwan Zhang and Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland in the third round (last 16).

Meanwhile, four other Malaysian representatives in the doubles managed to clear their first-round obstacles to advance to the round of the last 32.

World number 21 mixed doubles pair, Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing easily disposed of Hussein Zayan Shaheed-Fathimath Nabaa of the Maldives 21-4, 21-6 in just 21 minutes.

They will next take on 12th seeds, Supak Jomkoh-Supissara Paewsampran of Thailand, tomorrow.

In the men’s doubles, Malaysia Masters runners-up Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun ousted Lucas Corve-Ronan Labar of France, 21-17, 21-18 to set up a clash against South Korean’s Choi Sol Gyu-Kim Hon Ho.

One of the biggest upsets of the day was when women’s doubles pair ranked 251 in the world, Anna Cheong Ching Yik-Teoh Mei Xing stunned world number 36 Annie Xu-Kerry Xu of the United States 21-14, 21-18 to face Jongkolphan Kititharakul-Rawinda Prajongjai of Thailand.

Independent women’s doubles shuttlers, Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien also progressed after eliminating Swedish siblings Moa Sjoo-Tilda Sjoo 21-14, 21-12.

The world’s number 32nd pair, however, will have an uphill task against the fifth seeds, Yuki Fukushima-Sayaka Hirota of Japan, tomorrow. - Bernama