SEA Games 2023: Malaysian Karate Federation chief confident biased judging a thing of the past

PHNOM PENH: Malaysia Karate Federation (MAKAF) president Datuk Nur Azmi Ahmad is not about to lose sleep with how the karate events may end up being handled at the SEA Games 2023 here, including issues concerning biased judging.

Nur Azmi believes such controversies often seen in combat sports before will not happen at the biennial sports games in Cambodia since the technical chairman of the karate events taking place at the Chroy Changvar Convention Centre is from Malaysia.

“Insyaallah (bias judging) will not be happening again, especially since the events this time are equipped with video assistance.

“In terms of preparations by the organisers, I was made to understand there are issues with seating as only 150 spectators are allowed in the hall,” he told reporters here.

Nur Azmi said the three defending champions in the Malaysian karate squad must ensure they bring home the gold.

The three are gold medallist for the women’s kumite below-50 kilogrammes (kg) event C. Shahmalarani, Sankar Sureeya Sankar Hari (men’s kumite below-67kg) and the three-time champion of the men’s kumite below-75kg, R. Sharmendran.

“We have three more targets but our focus is on these three gold medals and any further medal will be a bonus,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nur Azmi, who was the National contingent Chef-de-Mission (CDM) for SEA Games 2021, admitted that Datuk Mohd Nasir Ali, who is leading the contingent this time around, will be feeling some pressure as how he did in Hanoi in Vietnam to ensure Malaysia meets its medal tally target.

In this regard, he hoped Malaysia’s squad will be able to deliver the goods to bring further glory to the country.

Malaysia ended its challenge in Hanoi in sixth position in the overall medal tally by winning 39 gold, 45 silver and 90 bronze.

In Cambodia, Malaysia aims to bring home 40 gold, 37 silver and 64 bronze medals.

The 2023 SEA Games, which officially opens today, will end on May 17. — Bernama