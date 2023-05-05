SEA Games 2023: National volleyball team in do-or-die mission to secure semis slot

PHNOM PENH: The national men’s volleyball team is determined to fight with all their might in the final Group B match against Vietnam tomorrow to secure a slot in the semifinals at the 2023 SEA Games here.

Team captain Sim Jian Qin even described the match as a do-or-die mission as only a win would enable the team to advance to the semifinals.

He said although on paper, Vietnam is the favourite, it should not be a factor for the national team not to do their level best to win the match.

“The strong point for them is they are taller than us, but on the defensive aspect, we are slightly better. We are a bit shorter than them so we can move faster, and I hope luck is on our side, then we can win against Vietnam,” he said.

If the mission to qualify for the semifinals is accomplished, it will also prove that the team was capable of bouncing back from their dismal performance in Hanoi last year.

In the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, the national men’s volleyball team was shown the exit at the group stage. What was more disappointing was the fact that they ended their campaign without any wins.

Malaysia and Vietnam will play in the final Group B match tomorrow to secure a slot to accompany Thailand who have already confirmed their slot in the best four this time around.

Meanwhile, Khairol Shazrime Shamsaimon said he is optimistic about the national squad’s ability to produce positive results, besides describing all 14 players listed for Cambodia as the best at the moment.

“We have seen Vietnam’s game pattern when they played against Myanmar, so we know their weaknesses and strengths,” he said.

Malaysia is currently second in Group B, sharing four points with third-placed Vietnam, while Thailand is at the top with six points.

According to the format of the competition, the two best teams in Group A and B respectively will qualify for the semifinals. — Bernama