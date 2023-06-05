SEA Games: Aquathletes fail to shine

PHNOM PENH: Four national aquathletes competing in the 2023 SEA Games failed to shine when they returned empty-handed without any medals in their respective events at Kep Town Beach, nearly 200 kilometres (m) from here, today.

The women’s individual event which took place first this morning saw Ng Wen May finish in fifth place with a time of 17 minutes and 51 seconds (s) while Teo Sze Hui came in 11th (19:07s) out of a total of 14 participants.

Host athlete Margot Morokot Garabedian created a sensation by clinching the gold (16:09s) to upset her nearest challenger from Thailand, Aisik Kaewyongkod (17:15s), who won silver followed by Dea Salsabila Putri of Indonesia (17:33s) who took the bronze.

In the men’s competition, Teo Zun Jet also showed a lacklustre performance when he finished the challenge in seventh place with a time of 16:31s while another national representative, Brendon Wong Kai Xuen, only managed 12th place (18.02s).

Indonesian participant Rashif Amila Yaqin recorded 14:28s to emerge champion while Andrew Kim Abay Remolino of the Philippines (15:07s) won the silver medal. Bryce Sheng Sher Chong from Singapore had to settle for bronze (15:39s). - Bernama