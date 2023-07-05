SEA Games Badminton: Vietnam, Philippines await Malaysia in last eight

PHNOM PENH: The national men’s badminton squad will begin their team event campaign against Vietnam in the last eight at the 2023 SEA Games, here.

Malaysia, seeded second, will be facing the defending champions Thailand or Cambodia, should they reach the semi-finals.

The women’s squad, on the other hand, will meet the Philippines, also in the quarter final.

Indonesia or Cambodia await Malaysia, should the national squad check into the last four.

The last time the men’s squad won the gold medal was in Manila 2005 while Vientiane 2009 was the last time the women’s emerged as the champions.

The Malaysian badminton team for the biennial Games comprise Leong Jun Hao, Lee Shun Yang, Ong Ken Yon (men’s singles); Tan Zhing Yi, Siti Nurshuhaini Azman, Wong Ling Ching (women’s singles); Goh Boon Sze-Rayner Beh, Chia Wei Jie-Liew Xun (men’s doubles); Cheng Su Hui-Cheng Su Yin, Lee Xin Jie-Low Yeen Yuan, Valeree Siow (women’s doubles); and Yap Roy King-Yap Ling, Choong Hon Jian-Cheng Su Yin (mixed doubles).

In last year’s Hanoi edition in Vietnam, the national shuttlers returned home with one gold, two silvers and one bronze.

Badminton, which starts from tomorrow (May 8) until May 16 at the Badmiton Hall, Morodok Techo National Stadium, offers seven gold medals in Cambodia through men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles, mixed doubles as well as men’s and women’s team events.

Speaking to Bernama, the current world number 61 Jun Hao said they won’t take the challenge from Vietnam lightly as he described the opponent as a good team in Phnom Penh.

“Our preparations have been good so far. We hope to reach the final again this year,” he said. - Bernama