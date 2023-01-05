SEA Games: CDM committee provides two sports psychologists to help athletes

SEPANG: The chef-de-mission (CDM) committee has provided two sports psychologists to help athletes during the upcoming 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia from May 5 to 17.

Deputy CDM Datuk Shalin Zulkifli said this was because most of the athletes participating in this edition are new faces.

“About 60 per cent of athletes are new faces who will be competing for the first time. We are making preparations with the team manager to stay in touch with the National Sports Institute (ISN) in case their players need the assistance of a psychologist,“ she said.

Shalin told Bernama when met at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) before leaving for Cambodia with another deputy CDM and former squash champion Sharon Wee today.

Also departing for Cambodia were the National Sports Council committee, the national women’s football squad (Malayan Tigress) as well as the national volleyball and golf teams.

The former national bowling queen is also confident with the preparations of athletes both mentally and physically for their respective events, and their ability to deliver medals to the national contingent.

“After the SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam last year, most of the athletes were carrying out their own preparations, so they know what to do,” she added.

The five-time Malaysian Sportswoman of the Year also hoped Malaysians will continue to support the athletes to boost their spirit and determination to win. - Bernama