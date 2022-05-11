SEA Games: CDM wants gold medals won each day

HANOI: Malaysia’s chef de mission (CDM) to the 31st SEA Games, Datuk Nur Azmi Ahmad wants to see gold medals won by the national contingent each day at the biennial sports games, here.

He said an excellent start was made by the national diving squad who have won six gold medals, with two more expected to be achieved today (May 11) hopefully to fire up their teammates who will soon be in action in their respective events.

“For three days we topped the medal tally and this gives motivation and opportunity to the athletes who have just come to ensure that every day is a “golden day”, even one or two (gold medals) so that our target of 36 gold medals is achieved,“ he said.

He said this at a dinner with the local media covering the Hanoi Games at a hotel here yesterday.

The My Dinh Aquatic Centre here witnessed the excellence of the national diving camp who won gold through Nur Dhabitah Sabri in the women’s 1 metre (m) springboard , Chew Yi Wei-Ooi Tze Liang (men’s 3m springboard synchronised) and Tze Liang (men’s 1m springboard).

Meanwhile, three more golds made the total six with the other three contributed by Ng Yan Yee-Ong Ker Ying in the women’s 3m springboard synchronised, Yan Yee (women’s 3m springboard) and Jellson Jabillin-Hanis Nazirul Jaya Surya in the men’s 10m platform synchronised.

Two more gold medals are expected to be won by the diving camp, in the men’s 3m springboard which will be competed by Muhammad Syafiq Puteh and Gabriel Gilbert Daim and the women’s 10m synchronised platform where pool darlings Datuk Pandelela Rinong-Nur Dhabitah will be in action.

Meanwhile, Nur Azmi said several teams faced logistical problems upon arrival in Hanoi which were caused by the organisers and the hotel they were to be accommodated in.

“I apologise to everyone who had to wait three to four hours (before being allowed to enter the hotel) but we were able to resolve it quickly and I have also met with all the teams including football,“ he said. - Bernama