SEA Games: Cheong Min first Malaysian with double golden glory

PHNOM PENH: National wushu champion Tan Cheong Min has emerged as the first Malaysian to clinch two gold medals at 2023 SEA Games after conquering the women’s taolu (nandao+nangun) event final here today.

In the final discipline of nandao held at Chroy Changvar Convention Centre, Cheong Min collected 9.65 points for an overall total of 19.16 points and confirmed her success to deliver the second gold medal.

The silver went to Vietnam’s Phan Thi Tu Binh who amassed 18.413 points while Aye Thitsar Myint of Myanmar earned 18.303 points for the bronze.

Earlier, Cheong Min who was the 2019 world champion in nandao, raked in the gold in the women’s nanquan for the first gold medal of the national wushu camp at the 2023 SEA Games apart from contributing a bronze in the women’s nandao event on Wednesday. – Bernama