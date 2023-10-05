SEA Games: Cheong Min lives up to hype, gives wushu camp first gold

PHNOM PENH: As expected, Tan Cheong Min presented the first gold medal for the national wushu camp at the 2023 SEA Games here today.

In the final of the women’s nanquan event at the Chroy Changvar Convention Centre, the 2019 world champion making her debut in the SEA Games topped the competition to claim the gold after amassing 9,626 points.

The silver medal went to Tasya Ayu Puspa Dewi of Indonesia who scored 9,593 points while Myanmar’s Aye Thitsar Myint, who collected 9,143 points, took home the bronze.

Cheong Min will also compete in the finals of the women’s duilian event along with Loh Ying Ting and Pang Pui Yee today.

Her success today is the third gold won by the national contingent on the fifth day of the games and the 18th gold for Malaysia. – Bernama