SEA Games: Chuan Leong ends M’sian camps agonising 48-hour wait for gold

PHNOM PENH: After an agonising 48-hour wait, Malaysia finally landed a gold medal on the ninth day of competitions at the 2023 Cambodia SEA Games through Thor Chuan Leong (pix) in the Billiards & Snooker competition, here today.

The 29th gold medal for the Malaysian camp came about when Chuan Leong defeated Thailand’s Akani Songsermsawad in the men’s singles final at the Sen Sok Aeon Mall.

Chuan Leong who produced a splendid display in the final edged his Thai opponent 4-1 with breaks of (74-42, 67-48, 53-72, 53-17, 63-21) to recapture the gold that he had won during the 2015 SEA Games hosted by Singapore.

The bronze medal was awarded to the country’s other player in the competition, Lim Kok Leong and Sophanith Men from Cambodia who were both losing semifinalists.

Chuan Leong’s success saw the Snooker and Billiards Federation of Malaysia achieve the target of two gold medals for the SEA Games since Moh Keen Ho had already contributed the first gold medal from the 6-Red Snooker individual event on Tuesday.

The gold won today in Phnom Penh was Chuan Leong’s fifth gold in the history of his participation in the SEA Games since he had won the men’s doubles gold in Palembang, Indonesia 2011, singles and doubles gold medals in Singapore (2015) and 6-Red individual in Myanmar (2013). -Bernama