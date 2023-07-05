SEA Games: Final toughest match of Sharmendran’s successful title defence

PHNOM PENH: National karate champion R. Sharmendran has singled out the final of the 75-kilogramme (kg) men’s individual kumite of the 2023 South East Asian (SEA) Games as the toughest match he has ever fought yet.

The 31-year-old exponent, who successfully defended his gold medal after beating Cambodian Sot Phanith at the Chory Changvar Convention Centre here today, said that the final was the hardest-fought battle he had ever had in all of his five SEA Games appearances.

“Yes it was the most intense, as the younger generation is rising, they almost beat me, every competitor, they led, it’s not easy. Every competitor now is very tough and....I am also old, not fast anymore.

“But this victory is the result of hard work bearing fruit. If we do things properly, we will get it,” he said when met by local media here today, adding that the gold medal was very meaningful and made his happiness complete after he was selected as the Malaysian flagbearer, and having been surprised by his mother’s appearance at the Jalur Gemilang flag handover ceremony last month.

On whether this would be his last SEA Games appearance, Sharmendran said only time would tell, adding that he would consider things if his services were still needed by the National Sports Council and the Malaysian Karate Federation.

“Time will tell and that’s how I think before, after three (gold medals) I want to rest then I feel like I miss karate. I’m doing it because (of) passion, my allowance isn’t high but this sport brings me happiness.

“Training, sweating, getting hit, tears here, bruises there, all of this can’t be bought by money,” he said.

Today’s gold is Sharmendran’s fourth consecutive gold medal in the category, having won previously in Kuala Lumpur (2017), Manila (2019) and Hanoi (2021). - Bernama