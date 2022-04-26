SEA Games: Floyd Mayweather-inspired Qaiyum out to create upsets in Hanoi

KUALA LUMPUR: Renowned American boxing champion, Floyd Mayweather Jr. who holds the record of 50 consecutive wins had won many die-hard fans around the world before retiring in 2017.

It is no surprise that Malaysia’s budding boxer Muhammad Abdul Qaiyum Ariffin (pix) also looks up to him for inspiration and lessons.

Muhammad Abdul Qaiyum admitted to studying the moves of Mayweather via video to pick up some lethal blows as preparation for his outing at the SEA Games in Hanoi next month.

“Mayweather is my boxing idol, and I know he has his own punches, attacks and defence styles.

“Even though the SEA Games and Olympic Games are in the amateur category while Mayweather is a professional, his skills are applicable in the ring,” he said when met by Bernama recently.

While it would be his debut at the biennial championship, the 20-year-old boxer is beaming with confidence and is determined to rake in the gold in the 52 kilogrammes (kg) event in Hanoi.

Nonetheless, the boxer from Perak is expected to face some tough opponents from the host country, Thailand and the Philippines in his effort to it a memorable performance at Bac Ninh Gymnasium.

“I am not the best but what I am sure is to give my best and to deliver a gold for the country,” he added.

He was satisfied with the national joint camp in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan and would be undergoing his final preparations during Ramadan for the SEA Games.

The Hanoi SEA Games is scheduled from May 12 to 23.

The profile of Muhammad Abdul Qaiyum is as follows:

Name: Muhammad Abdul Qaiyum Ariffin

Age: 20 years

Date of birth: Dec 2, 2001

Place of birth: Ipoh, Perak

Number of siblings: Six (third child)

Hobby: Fishing

Started representing country: 2017

Best achievement: 2018 Penang International Boxing Competition Champion

- Bernama