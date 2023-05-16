SEA Games: Full analysis of national contingent’s achievement on Friday

KUALA LUMPUR: A full analysis of the national contingent’s achievement in the 2023 Cambodia SEA Games will only be made after all the athletes have returned home on Friday (May 19).

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said she will hold a meeting with SEA Games chef de mission Datuk Mohd Nasir Ali and his deputies Datuk Shalin Zulkifli and Sharon Wee to discuss in detail the national contingent’s performance at the biennial Games this time.

She said although it is now impossible to reach the 40-gold target, she hopes the national athletes will still do their best on the penultimate day of the Games.

“We only ask that they do their best at the Games and some of them who were not medal prospects managed to spring some surprises,” she told Bernama after officiating a forum on ‘An International Speakers and Leadership Convention Like Never Before”, here, today.

As of this evening, the national contingent have raked in 169 medals, comprising 32 golds, 43 silvers and 94 bronzes.

The curtain will come down on the biennial Games in Phnom Penh tomorrow (May 17). - Bernama