SEA Games: Golfer Ervin on mission to stand on podium in Hanoi

KUALA LUMPUR: National golfer Ervin Chang (pix) wants to fulfill his mission to achieve a podium finish in his third SEA Games appearance in Hanoi next month.

Having finished seventh at the 2017 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur followed by fourth place in the 2019 edition in the Philippines in the individual category, Ervin is determined to secure a medal for the country this time.

“I want to show my best performance this time, of course the previous results have given me the motivation to fight for a podium position and win a medal for the national contingent,“ he told Bernama.

The 24-year-old will be leaving for Hanoi on May 4 to familiarise himself with the course at the Đầm Vạc Golf Club before the golfing competition starts on May 13.

Apart from Ervin, the national men’s golf team comprises K. Rhaasrikanesh, Marcus Lim and A. Nateeshvar while the women’s by Jeneath Wong, Mirabel Ting and Ng Jing Xuen.

The Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) has set silver and bronze medal targets for the national golfers.

The Hanoi SEA Games will take place from May 12 to 23. - Bernama