SEA Games: Hoe Yean wins first gold in swimming for Malaysia

PHNOM PENH: National swimmer Khiew Hoe Yean has won the first gold medal for the Malaysian swim team in the 200 metres (m) men’s freestyle final at the Morodok Techo National Aquatic Centre here tonight.

The 20-year-old swimmer defended the gold medal he won at the South East Asian (SEA) in Hanoi, Vietnam last year with a time of 1 minute and 48.91 seconds, ahead of Thailand’s Dulywat Kaewsriyong (1:49.29s) and Vietnam’s Nguyen Huy Hoang (1:49.31s).

The other Malaysian swimmer in the final Arvin Shaun Singh Chahal, finished last with a time of 1:52.24s.

Meanwhile, national swimmer Phee Jing En had to be contented with a silver medal in the 100m women’s breaststroke after finishing with a time of 1:09.60s, behind defending champion Letitia Sim of Singapore, who set a new championship record of 1:07.94s in the finals today.

Fellow Singaporean Christie Chue picked up the bronze with a time of 1:10.94s. -Bernama